Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 02, 2024 Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 22, 2024 Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that the revised date of Extraordinary General Meeting is April 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/03/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/04/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 22, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/04/2024) Docmode Health Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/04/2024)