DSP MSCI India ETF Share Price Live

30.71
(-6.94%)
Dec 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33
  • Day's High33.82
  • Prev. Close33
  • Day's Low30.66
  • Turnover (lac)5.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

Loading...

DSP MSCI India ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Sector

ETF

Open

33

Prev. Close

33

Turnover(Lac.)

5.06

Day's High

33.82

Day's Low

30.66

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DSP MSCI India ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

DSP MSCI India ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DSP MSCI India ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Dec, 2025|10:55 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

DSP MSCI India ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

DSP MSCI India ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DSP MSCI India ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

DSP Asset Managers Pvt Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre 10th Flr Narim,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Royala TowerII Floor,

158 Anna Salai,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-30212950

Website: www.camsonline.com

Email: narayanan@camsonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by DSP MSCI India ETF

Company FAQs

What is the DSP MSCI India ETF share price today?

The DSP MSCI India ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of DSP MSCI India ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DSP MSCI India ETF is ₹6.54 Cr. as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DSP MSCI India ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of DSP MSCI India ETF is 0 and 1.02 as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DSP MSCI India ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DSP MSCI India ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DSP MSCI India ETF is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of DSP MSCI India ETF?

DSP MSCI India ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DSP MSCI India ETF?

The shareholding pattern of DSP MSCI India ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

