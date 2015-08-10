Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
6.17
6.17
5.86
5.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.83
24.29
22.78
21.74
Net Worth
30
30.46
28.64
27.6
Minority Interest
Debt
89.39
46.59
40.67
38.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.2
3.32
3.23
3.12
Total Liabilities
122.59
80.37
72.54
69.36
Fixed Assets
27.65
22.01
23.51
24.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.08
0
Networking Capital
93.36
56.57
46.96
43.71
Inventories
70.77
59.46
40.34
44.82
Inventory Days
159.56
159.56
Sundry Debtors
54.01
41.37
33.15
25.77
Debtor Days
121.77
111.02
Other Current Assets
21.65
3.51
3.4
6.3
Sundry Creditors
-48.76
-45.09
-27.86
-28.89
Creditor Days
109.93
121
Other Current Liabilities
-4.31
-2.67
-2.07
-4.29
Cash
1.58
1.79
1.99
1.47
Total Assets
122.59
80.37
72.54
69.36
