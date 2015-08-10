Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
161.88
136.01
yoy growth (%)
19.02
Raw materials
-142.16
-119.11
As % of sales
87.81
87.57
Employee costs
-1.75
-1.85
As % of sales
1.08
1.36
Other costs
-4.65
-6.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.87
4.75
Operating profit
13.31
8.57
OPM
8.22
6.3
Depreciation
-2.02
-2.06
Interest expense
-8.51
-4.37
Other income
0.26
0.23
Profit before tax
3.04
2.37
Taxes
-1.16
-1.14
Tax rate
-38.31
-48.23
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1.87
1.22
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
1.87
1.22
yoy growth (%)
52.78
NPM
1.15
0.9
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.