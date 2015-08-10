iifl-logo-icon 1
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.65
(-5.00%)
Aug 10, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

161.88

136.01

yoy growth (%)

19.02

Raw materials

-142.16

-119.11

As % of sales

87.81

87.57

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.85

As % of sales

1.08

1.36

Other costs

-4.65

-6.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.87

4.75

Operating profit

13.31

8.57

OPM

8.22

6.3

Depreciation

-2.02

-2.06

Interest expense

-8.51

-4.37

Other income

0.26

0.23

Profit before tax

3.04

2.37

Taxes

-1.16

-1.14

Tax rate

-38.31

-48.23

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1.87

1.22

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

1.87

1.22

yoy growth (%)

52.78

NPM

1.15

0.9

