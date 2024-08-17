iifl-logo-icon 1
Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Share Price

6.65
(-5.00%)
Aug 10, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

7.35

Prev. Close

7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

7.35

Day's Low

6.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

51.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.1

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:07 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 68.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

6.17

6.17

5.86

5.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.83

24.29

22.78

21.74

Net Worth

30

30.46

28.64

27.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

161.88

136.01

yoy growth (%)

19.02

Raw materials

-142.16

-119.11

As % of sales

87.81

87.57

Employee costs

-1.75

-1.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

3.04

2.37

Depreciation

-2.02

-2.06

Tax paid

-1.16

-1.14

Working capital

18.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.02

Op profit growth

55.17

EBIT growth

71.14

Net profit growth

52.78

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Omprakash Dujodwala

Whole-time Director

Vineet Dujodwala

Director

Rajendra Agarwal

Director

Ashish Agarwal

Director

Prashant Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals (DPCL) was formed as a part of an expansion programme of its group in 1987 and set up a Rs 1.18-cr 6000 tpa rosin emulsion size (RES) project.The project went on stream in Mar.91. RES finds application as a coating to paper - mainly craft and glazed paper. It reportedly improves productivity of machines and enhances the life-span of paper, apart from its cost advantage in comparison with the direct use of rosin. User industries are appreciative of the quality and prices of DPCL.The company, which has taken up the manufacture of synthetic resins, will make speciality resins which are consumed by the paint, printing ink, adhesive, tyre, and rubber industries. The key raw material required by the company for both RES and synthetic resins is rosin, which forms 40-45% of sales value. Technology for the synthetic resin project was developed in-house.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.92 to part-finance its diversification into synthetic resins. Commercial production started in Dec.93. Synthetic resins are used in confectionary, tyres, synthetic rubber, varnish, printing ink and paint industries.In 1996, it took up the task of modernising it Khopoli plant with a total cost of Rs. 626 lacs.
