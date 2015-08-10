Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
DUJODWALA PAPER CHEMICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview:
The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Rosin and Rosin
Size, Synthetic Resins and other Terpene Chemicals and its products at its
unit located at Atkargaon, Taluka Khalapur, Khopoli., Dist. Raigad,
Maharashtra.
Industrial Structure and Developments
There was a huge volatility in the price of critical raw-materials
alongwith a recessionary trend in the Western part of the World to save all
slow down in the growth of economic programme.
The same had a huge impact on the purchasing price of critical Raw Material
which eventually effected the profitability.
In order to mitigate the impact created by the volatility in the prices,
the Company made a concerted effort for shifting to alternate technologies
in manufacturing.
Opportunities and Threats
The Company caters to the units of Paints, Rubbers, Papers, Tyres etc.
which is showing a good sign of growth. The same should also result in the
Company growing as the demand for its product rises.
The Company is aware of the threat and is gearing up for the same.
Outlook:
The Company is continuously implementing means to innovate, reduce cost, be
environment friendly.
The Company has a positive outlook towards the future with the industries
being catered to showing good signs of growth.
Risk & Concern:
There is unhealthy competition from internal and external market forces,
which could affect the profitability of the Company.
Internal control systems and its Adequacy:
The Company has put in place necessary internal control systems
commensurate with its operations. Periodical checks are conducted and
necessary remedial measures are adopted.
Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational
Performance:
During the year under review, the company has achieved sales of Rs.16188.55
Lacs as against Rs. 13601.04 Lacs during the previous year resulting an
increase of 19.02%.
Expansion Programme:
The Company is pleased to announce that it is undergoing expansion in the
state of Maharashtra which will improve its performance in the current
year.
Fixed Deposits:
The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposits during the year under
review.
Human resources/industrial relations & particulars of employees.
The Industrial relations in the manufacturing unit of the Company continued
to be cordial.
During the year there was no employee whose particulars are required to be
given under Subsection 2A of Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975.
Pollution and Environment Control.
The Company has always paid highest importance to ensure that the
environment remains relatively pollution free. The work force is
continuously trained and coached in safety and are provided appropriate
safety equipment.
Adequate pollution control facilities are installed at the plant as per
Guidelines of Pollution Control authority and are run as per set norms.
CONCLUSION:
The Directors wish to take this opportunity to thank all employees of the
Company for the services rendered by them to the Company.