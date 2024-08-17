iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Company Summary

6.65
(-5.00%)
Aug 10, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Summary

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals (DPCL) was formed as a part of an expansion programme of its group in 1987 and set up a Rs 1.18-cr 6000 tpa rosin emulsion size (RES) project.The project went on stream in Mar.91. RES finds application as a coating to paper - mainly craft and glazed paper. It reportedly improves productivity of machines and enhances the life-span of paper, apart from its cost advantage in comparison with the direct use of rosin. User industries are appreciative of the quality and prices of DPCL.The company, which has taken up the manufacture of synthetic resins, will make speciality resins which are consumed by the paint, printing ink, adhesive, tyre, and rubber industries. The key raw material required by the company for both RES and synthetic resins is rosin, which forms 40-45% of sales value. Technology for the synthetic resin project was developed in-house.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.92 to part-finance its diversification into synthetic resins. Commercial production started in Dec.93. Synthetic resins are used in confectionary, tyres, synthetic rubber, varnish, printing ink and paint industries.In 1996, it took up the task of modernising it Khopoli plant with a total cost of Rs. 626 lacs.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.