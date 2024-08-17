Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd Summary

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals (DPCL) was formed as a part of an expansion programme of its group in 1987 and set up a Rs 1.18-cr 6000 tpa rosin emulsion size (RES) project.The project went on stream in Mar.91. RES finds application as a coating to paper - mainly craft and glazed paper. It reportedly improves productivity of machines and enhances the life-span of paper, apart from its cost advantage in comparison with the direct use of rosin. User industries are appreciative of the quality and prices of DPCL.The company, which has taken up the manufacture of synthetic resins, will make speciality resins which are consumed by the paint, printing ink, adhesive, tyre, and rubber industries. The key raw material required by the company for both RES and synthetic resins is rosin, which forms 40-45% of sales value. Technology for the synthetic resin project was developed in-house.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.92 to part-finance its diversification into synthetic resins. Commercial production started in Dec.93. Synthetic resins are used in confectionary, tyres, synthetic rubber, varnish, printing ink and paint industries.In 1996, it took up the task of modernising it Khopoli plant with a total cost of Rs. 626 lacs.