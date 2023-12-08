Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.14
21.35
21.02
19.23
Net Worth
31.15
26.36
26.03
24.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.34
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.49
26.36
26.03
24.24
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.11
0.14
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.19
13.42
12.63
11.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0
0.33
Networking Capital
0.04
0.14
0.17
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.15
0.18
0.13
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
Cash
0.5
1.63
1.74
0.63
Total Assets
22.81
15.37
14.68
12.48
