iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Balance Sheet

47.51
(0%)
Dec 8, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.14

21.35

21.02

19.23

Net Worth

31.15

26.36

26.03

24.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.34

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.49

26.36

26.03

24.24

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.11

0.14

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.19

13.42

12.63

11.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.07

0

0.33

Networking Capital

0.04

0.14

0.17

0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.15

0.18

0.13

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

Cash

0.5

1.63

1.74

0.63

Total Assets

22.81

15.37

14.68

12.48

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.