Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.51
(0%)
Dec 8, 2023|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.04

-5.33

-5.64

0.64

Other operating items

Operating

-1.04

-5.33

-5.64

0.64

Capital expenditure

0

-0.17

0

0.21

Free cash flow

-1.03

-5.5

-5.64

0.85

Equity raised

35.21

30.68

28.71

26.9

Investing

2.08

-2.22

6.36

-0.14

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.26

22.96

29.43

27.62

