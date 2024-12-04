iifl-logo-icon 1
Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Share Price

47.51
(0%)
Dec 8, 2023|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.51
  • Day's High47.51
  • 52 Wk High980
  • Day's Low47.51
  • 52 Wk Low 901.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E70.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.99
  • EPS13.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

47.51

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

47.51

Day's Low

47.51

52 Week's High

980

52 Week's Low

901.01

Book Value

71.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.8

P/E

70.66

EPS

13.87

Divi. Yield

0

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:24 AM

06 Jan, 2025|08:24 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.86%

Non-Promoter- 29.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.14

21.35

21.02

19.23

Net Worth

31.15

26.36

26.03

24.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.04

-5.33

-5.64

0.64

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,915.45

32.174,37,816.25,613.710.5114,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,590.2

167.62,60,367.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

313.15

391.022,06,195.84304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

152.85

30.792,00,405.541,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

479.85

10.311,60,764.464,370.442.7713,206.57260.36

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAKESH PORWAL

Chairman & Managing Director

DANMAL PORWAL

Independent Director

VIJAY KUMAR JAIN

Independent Director

PADMA PAILA

Company Secretary

Annu Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

Summary

Dynamic Archistructures Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company having diversified interests in financial services sector. The Company was incorporated in February 20,1996 and is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services. The Company today has emerged as a prominent and reliable player in a fiercely competitive market of financial services. The Shares of the Company got listed at BSE Limited, Mumbai on March 3, 2016 under Direct Listing. The Company has laid down stringent credit norms through the Lending Policy Framework approved by the Board. It maintains a conservative approach and manages credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of appropriate lending powers and by stipulating various prudential limits. In retail loan businesses, overall portfolio diversification and reviews also facilitate mitigation and management.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Dynamic Archistructures Ltd share price today?

The Dynamic Archistructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is ₹23.80 Cr. as of 08 Dec ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is 70.66 and 13.61 as of 08 Dec ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Archistructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is ₹901.01 and ₹980 as of 08 Dec ‘23

What is the CAGR of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd?

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1951.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 8.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

