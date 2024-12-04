Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹47.51
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹47.51
Day's Low₹47.51
52 Week's High₹980
52 Week's Low₹901.01
Book Value₹71.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.8
P/E70.66
EPS13.87
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.14
21.35
21.02
19.23
Net Worth
31.15
26.36
26.03
24.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.04
-5.33
-5.64
0.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,915.45
|32.17
|4,37,816.2
|5,613.71
|0.51
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,590.2
|167.6
|2,60,367.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
313.15
|391.02
|2,06,195.84
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
152.85
|30.79
|2,00,405.54
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
479.85
|10.31
|1,60,764.46
|4,370.44
|2.77
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAKESH PORWAL
Chairman & Managing Director
DANMAL PORWAL
Independent Director
VIJAY KUMAR JAIN
Independent Director
PADMA PAILA
Company Secretary
Annu Chandak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dynamic Archistructures Ltd
Summary
Dynamic Archistructures Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company having diversified interests in financial services sector. The Company was incorporated in February 20,1996 and is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services. The Company today has emerged as a prominent and reliable player in a fiercely competitive market of financial services. The Shares of the Company got listed at BSE Limited, Mumbai on March 3, 2016 under Direct Listing. The Company has laid down stringent credit norms through the Lending Policy Framework approved by the Board. It maintains a conservative approach and manages credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of appropriate lending powers and by stipulating various prudential limits. In retail loan businesses, overall portfolio diversification and reviews also facilitate mitigation and management.
Read More
The Dynamic Archistructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is ₹23.80 Cr. as of 08 Dec ‘23
The PE and PB ratios of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is 70.66 and 13.61 as of 08 Dec ‘23
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynamic Archistructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynamic Archistructures Ltd is ₹901.01 and ₹980 as of 08 Dec ‘23
Dynamic Archistructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1951.95%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 8.77%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.