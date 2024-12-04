Summary

Dynamic Archistructures Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, is a RBI registered Non-Banking Financial Company having diversified interests in financial services sector. The Company was incorporated in February 20,1996 and is currently engaged in NBFC activities & Financial Management and Advisory Services. The Company today has emerged as a prominent and reliable player in a fiercely competitive market of financial services. The Shares of the Company got listed at BSE Limited, Mumbai on March 3, 2016 under Direct Listing. The Company has laid down stringent credit norms through the Lending Policy Framework approved by the Board. It maintains a conservative approach and manages credit risk through prudent selection of clients, delegation of appropriate lending powers and by stipulating various prudential limits. In retail loan businesses, overall portfolio diversification and reviews also facilitate mitigation and management.

