|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|10 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|29 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Please refer the annexure attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) This is to inform that since there is no corporate event for the AGM, the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will not be closed. The intimation given on September 03, 2024 for Book Closure stands withdrawn and cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
