iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd Board Meeting

47.51
(0%)
Dec 8, 2023|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Auditors Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
As per Annexure attached Revised Outcome is submitted to inform that since there is no corporate event for the AGM, the Company has decided not to close the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the First quarter ended June 30 2024 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Company at its meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, May 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following: a) Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter/ Year ended March 31, 2024; b) Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; c) Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p. This is to inform you that the Company at its meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, May 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following: a) Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter/ Year ended March 31, 2024; b) Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; c) Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor. Please refer Annexure Attached.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th day of February 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on December 31 2023; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, February 12, 2024 inter-alia approved the following: a) Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ended on December 31, 2023; b) Auditors Limited Review Report on the Results for the Third Quarter ended on December 31, 2023. The Board was notified that on December 14, 2023, an email was received from BSE indicating a fine of Rs. 11,800 (inclusive of GST) for the delayed submission of disclosures concerning related party transactions for the half-year ended September 30, 2023. In response, the Board discussed and presented measures aimed at preventing future instances of non-compliance. The Board remarked that the Companys dedication to adhering to regulatory requirements remains steadfast, and efforts will be made to ensure timely and accurate submissions in the future. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4:45 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Dynamic Archistructures Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Dynamic Archistructures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.