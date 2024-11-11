Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, November 11, 2024 interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024; 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half Yearly ended on September 30, 2024 The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results and Auditors Limited Review Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

As per Annexure attached Revised Outcome is submitted to inform that since there is no corporate event for the AGM, the Company has decided not to close the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1.Unaudited Financial Results for the First quarter ended June 30 2024 2.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

Dynamic Archistructures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Dynamic Archistructures Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024; and 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is to inform you that the Company at its meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, May 27, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following: a) Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter/ Year ended March 31, 2024; b) Auditors Report on Quarterly Financial Results and Year to Date Results of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; c) Declaration with respect to the unmodified opinion of the Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4 p.m. and concluded at 05.30 p.m (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Appointment of Secretarial and Internal Auditor. Please refer Annexure Attached.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024