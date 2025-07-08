iifl-logo
Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

150.85
(2.31%)
Dec 8, 2022|03:29:26 PM

  • Open149.95
  • Day's High153
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close147.45
  • Day's Low142.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5,120.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

149.95

Prev. Close

147.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

153

Day's Low

142.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5,120.48

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:55 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

3,064.85

74.631,55,893.21445.760.652,850.86190.23

SRF Ltd

SRF

3,286.9

76.997,431.88513.160.223,402.88389.29

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,895.65

131.3258,806.1117.90591.88443.12

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,153.5

204.8838,844.35-68.3201,086.4150.63

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,438.1

65.6937,767.531670.091,158588.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

B-301 Satyamev Complex-1,

Opp New Gujarat High Court S G,

Gujarat - 380060

Tel: 91-79-27663071/76

Website: http://www.dynemic.com

Email: cs@dynemic.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0.24 Cr. as of 08 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.03 as of 08 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup?

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -18.50%, 3 Month at -4.15% and 1 Month at 6.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

