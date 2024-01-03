Earkart Limited Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,192.55
|0
|1,10,089.79
|15.93
|0.04
|890.86
|360.71
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,537.85
|67.42
|96,414.23
|352.34
|0.65
|5,437.81
|132.88
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,501.7
|233.55
|50,287.39
|54.29
|0
|450.82
|632.9
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.75
|70.78
|45,389.11
|203.48
|0.51
|3,049.34
|245.77
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,927.05
|88.56
|39,623
|108.56
|0.47
|2,846.63
|138.83
