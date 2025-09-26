No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0.02
0.02
0.02
Reserves
12.97
6.49
4.72
Net Worth
13.04
6.56
4.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,192.55
|0
|1,10,089.79
|15.93
|0.04
|890.86
|360.71
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,537.85
|67.42
|96,414.23
|352.34
|0.65
|5,437.81
|132.88
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,501.7
|233.55
|50,287.39
|54.29
|0
|450.82
|632.9
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.75
|70.78
|45,389.11
|203.48
|0.51
|3,049.34
|245.77
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,927.05
|88.56
|39,623
|108.56
|0.47
|2,846.63
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Shop No.8-P Street No.6,
Vasundhara Enclave East Delhi,
Delhi - 110096
Tel: +91 95605 76416
Website: http://www.earkart.in
Email: info@earkart.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Earkart Limited
