iifl-logo

Earkart Limited Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Earkart Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Earkart Limited Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Sep, 2025|04:56 PM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 78.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 78.75%

Non-Promoter- 21.24%

Institutions: 21.24%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Earkart Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0.02

0.02

0.02

Reserves

12.97

6.49

4.72

Net Worth

13.04

6.56

4.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Earkart Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,192.55

01,10,089.7915.930.04890.86360.71

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,537.85

67.4296,414.23352.340.655,437.81132.88

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,501.7

233.5550,287.3954.290450.82632.9

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.75

70.7845,389.11203.480.513,049.34245.77

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,927.05

88.5639,623108.560.472,846.63138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Earkart Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Shop No.8-P Street No.6,

Vasundhara Enclave East Delhi,

Delhi - 110096

Tel: +91 95605 76416

Website: http://www.earkart.in

Email: info@earkart.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Earkart Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Earkart Limited share price today?

The Earkart Limited shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Earkart Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Earkart Limited is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Earkart Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Earkart Limited is undefined and undefined as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Earkart Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Earkart Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Earkart Limited is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of Earkart Limited?

Earkart Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Earkart Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Earkart Limited is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Earkart Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.