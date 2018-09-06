Eastern Gases Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.21
18.31
15.52
12.78
Net Worth
34.21
33.31
30.52
27.78
Minority Interest
Debt
51.5
52.14
47.27
38.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.26
1.13
0.71
0.19
Total Liabilities
86.97
86.58
78.5
66.27
Fixed Assets
27
28.55
27.36
25.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.86
0.09
0.09
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
56.81
56.98
48.55
39.24
Inventories
12.71
6.17
1.22
0.79
Inventory Days
18.25
8.41
1.94
1.26
Sundry Debtors
38.38
51.66
54.1
53.18
Debtor Days
55.11
70.41
86.45
85.4
Other Current Assets
13.36
8.25
8.74
9.38
Sundry Creditors
-4.29
-5.36
-13.16
-21.86
Creditor Days
6.16
7.3
21.03
35.1
Other Current Liabilities
-3.35
-3.74
-2.35
-2.25
Cash
1.3
0.97
2.49
1.33
Total Assets
86.97
86.59
78.49
66.27
