Eastern Gases Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.43
(-4.94%)
Sep 6, 2018|11:05:26 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

254.15

267.76

228.4

227.27

yoy growth (%)

-5.08

17.23

0.49

8.47

Raw materials

-242.89

-253.6

-216.23

-217.07

As % of sales

95.56

94.7

94.67

95.51

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.64

-0.58

-0.39

As % of sales

0.31

0.24

0.25

0.17

Other costs

-1.14

-1.05

-1.08

-0.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.45

0.39

0.47

0.29

Operating profit

9.32

12.46

10.49

9.12

OPM

3.66

4.65

4.59

4.01

Depreciation

-0.94

-1.12

-1.67

-0.9

Interest expense

-9.3

-7.91

-6.11

-5.25

Other income

1.47

1.05

1.35

0.52

Profit before tax

0.54

4.47

4.05

3.48

Taxes

-0.41

-1.33

-1.31

-1.18

Tax rate

-74.96

-29.78

-32.36

-34.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.13

3.14

2.74

2.3

Exceptional items

0.41

0

-0.01

0

Net profit

0.55

3.14

2.73

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-82.31

14.83

18.8

5.61

NPM

0.21

1.17

1.19

1.01

