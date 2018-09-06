Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
254.15
267.76
228.4
227.27
yoy growth (%)
-5.08
17.23
0.49
8.47
Raw materials
-242.89
-253.6
-216.23
-217.07
As % of sales
95.56
94.7
94.67
95.51
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.64
-0.58
-0.39
As % of sales
0.31
0.24
0.25
0.17
Other costs
-1.14
-1.05
-1.08
-0.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.45
0.39
0.47
0.29
Operating profit
9.32
12.46
10.49
9.12
OPM
3.66
4.65
4.59
4.01
Depreciation
-0.94
-1.12
-1.67
-0.9
Interest expense
-9.3
-7.91
-6.11
-5.25
Other income
1.47
1.05
1.35
0.52
Profit before tax
0.54
4.47
4.05
3.48
Taxes
-0.41
-1.33
-1.31
-1.18
Tax rate
-74.96
-29.78
-32.36
-34.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.13
3.14
2.74
2.3
Exceptional items
0.41
0
-0.01
0
Net profit
0.55
3.14
2.73
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-82.31
14.83
18.8
5.61
NPM
0.21
1.17
1.19
1.01
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.