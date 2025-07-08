iifl-logo
Eastern Gases Ltd Share Price Live

9.43
(-4.94%)
Sep 6, 2018|11:05:26 AM

  • Open9.43
  • Day's High9.43
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close9.92
  • Day's Low9.43
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eastern Gases Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

9.43

Prev. Close

9.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.43

Day's Low

9.43

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eastern Gases Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Eastern Gases Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eastern Gases Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:39 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 43.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eastern Gases Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.21

18.31

15.52

12.78

Net Worth

34.21

33.31

30.52

27.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

254.15

267.76

228.4

227.27

yoy growth (%)

-5.08

17.23

0.49

8.47

Raw materials

-242.89

-253.6

-216.23

-217.07

As % of sales

95.56

94.7

94.67

95.51

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.64

-0.58

-0.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.54

4.47

4.05

3.48

Depreciation

-0.94

-1.12

-1.67

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.41

-1.33

-1.31

-1.18

Working capital

1.35

7.07

10.53

4.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.08

17.23

0.49

8.47

Op profit growth

-25.19

18.76

14.96

53.49

EBIT growth

-20.44

21.77

16.35

60.58

Net profit growth

-82.31

14.83

18.8

5.61

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Eastern Gases Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eastern Gases Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S K Bhansali

Company Secretary

Divya Singh

Independent Director

Manish Yadav

Independent Director

Dharmendar Shaw

Independent Director

Manika Mukherjee

Registered Office

43 Palace Court,

1 Kyd Street,

West Bengal - 700016

Tel: 91-033-22299897/8606

Website: http://www.eastgas.co.in

Email: info@eastgas.co.in

Registrar Office

34/1 A,

Sudhir Chatterjee St,

Kolkata - 700006

Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679

Website: -

Email: skcdilip@gmail.com

Summary

Eastern Gases Limited is an India-based company. The Company deals with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company has tie up with the IndianOil Petronas Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of LPG. Its LPG bottl...
Reports by Eastern Gases Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Eastern Gases Ltd share price today?

The Eastern Gases Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eastern Gases Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eastern Gases Ltd is ₹14.15 Cr. as of 06 Sep ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eastern Gases Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eastern Gases Ltd is 0 and -1.80 as of 06 Sep ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eastern Gases Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eastern Gases Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eastern Gases Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Sep ‘18

What is the CAGR of Eastern Gases Ltd?

Eastern Gases Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.20%, 3 Years at -28.08%, 1 Year at -84.12%, 6 Month at -57.14%, 3 Month at -31.91% and 1 Month at -36.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eastern Gases Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eastern Gases Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.83 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 43.11 %

