SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹9.43
Prev. Close₹9.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹9.43
Day's Low₹9.43
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.21
18.31
15.52
12.78
Net Worth
34.21
33.31
30.52
27.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
254.15
267.76
228.4
227.27
yoy growth (%)
-5.08
17.23
0.49
8.47
Raw materials
-242.89
-253.6
-216.23
-217.07
As % of sales
95.56
94.7
94.67
95.51
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.64
-0.58
-0.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.54
4.47
4.05
3.48
Depreciation
-0.94
-1.12
-1.67
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.41
-1.33
-1.31
-1.18
Working capital
1.35
7.07
10.53
4.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.08
17.23
0.49
8.47
Op profit growth
-25.19
18.76
14.96
53.49
EBIT growth
-20.44
21.77
16.35
60.58
Net profit growth
-82.31
14.83
18.8
5.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S K Bhansali
Company Secretary
Divya Singh
Independent Director
Manish Yadav
Independent Director
Dharmendar Shaw
Independent Director
Manika Mukherjee
43 Palace Court,
1 Kyd Street,
West Bengal - 700016
Tel: 91-033-22299897/8606
Website: http://www.eastgas.co.in
Email: info@eastgas.co.in
34/1 A,
Sudhir Chatterjee St,
Kolkata - 700006
Tel: 91-33-2219 4815/679
Website: -
Email: skcdilip@gmail.com
Summary
Eastern Gases Limited is an India-based company. The Company deals with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company has tie up with the IndianOil Petronas Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of LPG. Its LPG bottl...
