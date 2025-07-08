Eastern Gases Ltd Summary

Eastern Gases Limited is an India-based company. The Company deals with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company has tie up with the IndianOil Petronas Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of LPG. Its LPG bottling production plant is located at Durgapur, West Bengal. The LPG is used for industrial and commercial purposes. The Company has a licensed capacity of 30,000 million tons LPG refilling per month. The company is among the leading Private sector growing plant in the Eastern India and we are also spreading our wings to all other parts as well. The company specialise in the arrangement to sent the bulk LPG orders to all industrial customers from the Haldia Import-Export terminal of our principle.EGL is a public limited company incorporated on February 14, 1995 and exclusively deals with LPG. In the year 1998 it commenced commercial production of bottling the LPG at its plant - Durgapur, West Bengal.In 2002, the company entered in to marketing agreement with IndianOil Petronas Private Limited (IPPL), a joint venture company of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, India and Petronas Nasional Berhad, Malaysia (100% held by the Malaysian Government), both fortune 500 companys. IPPL has a state-of-art LPG Terminal at Haldia with Cryogenic Storage of Imported Butane, Propane & LPG.