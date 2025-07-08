iifl-logo
Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking Share Price Live

4,531.07
(0.24%)
Aug 1, 2023|03:24:16 PM

  • Open4,670
  • Day's High4,670
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4,520
  • Day's Low4,525
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

4,670

Prev. Close

4,520

Turnover(Lac.)

3.57

Day's High

4,670

Day's Low

4,525

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

View More

Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

Share Price

Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

5 Flr Tower 1 One Indiabulls,

841 SB Marg Elphinstone Road,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-40094400

Website: http://www.edelweissmf.com

Email: -

Registrar Office

Madhura Estate,

Municipal No.1-9/13, Madhapur Village,

Hyderabad - 500081

Tel: 91-040-44338100/4030

Website: www.karvycomputershare.com

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking share price today?

The Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4531.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking is ₹1.68 Cr. as of 01 Aug ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking?

The PE and PB ratios of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking is 0 and 453.17 as of 01 Aug ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 01 Aug ‘23

What is the CAGR of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking?

Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.75%, 3 Years at 23.56%, 1 Year at 13.59%, 6 Month at 2.99%, 3 Month at 0.71% and 1 Month at 2.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking?

The shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Exchange Traded Scheme - Banking is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

