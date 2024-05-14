To the Members of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial statements of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Standalone Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Standalone Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investments in subsidiary companies (As described in Note 1.4.1.3 and Note 6 of the standalone financial statements) The Company has investments in various subsidiaries aggregating 46,001.90 million which are not listed (equity) or quoted. These investments are valued at cost and are required to be assessed for impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36, when any indicators of impairment are observed. Our audit procedures included considering the appropriateness of the processes laid down by the management for assessment of impairment in the value of investments in subsidiaries combined with procedures performed as follows: In carrying out such impairment assessment, a significant judgement of the management is involved in estimating the investee companys "value in use", in accordance with Ind AS 36. Estimation of the value in use requires the management to apply appropriate assumptions with respect to the growth rates for future cash flow projections of the investee company and discount rates for determining present value of such cash flows. • Considered managements assessment of impairment from the management experts wherever considered necessary and assessed whether any impairment indicators existed for investment in individual subsidiaries. In view of the high degree of managements judgement involved in estimation of the recoverable amount of investments in unlisted subsidiaries and the inherent uncertainty relating to the assumptions supporting such estimates, we considered this area as a key audit matter. • Traced the net-worth of the individual subsidiaries to their audited financial statements to assess whether any impairment indicators were present. • Assessed information used to determine the key assumptions, including growth rates and discount rates. • Assessed the disclosures relating to investments in subsidiaries included in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS. IT systems and controls Financial accounting and reporting processes, especially in the financial services sector, are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction, hence we identified IT systems and controls as a key audit matter for the Company. Our audit procedures focused on the IT infrastructure and applications relevant to financial reporting of the Company: Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure reliable financial reporting. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration, and other identified application controls. • Tested IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorized. • Tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. Also tested requests of changes to systems for approval and authorization. • In addition to the above, tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls in case deficiencies were identified and where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board report and Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board report and Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because of the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter:

The comparative financial information of the Company for year ended March 31, 2023 were audited by predecessor auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financial statements dated May 26, 2023. Accordingly, we do not express any opinion, as the case may be, on the figures reported in the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flow and Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note 33(1)(a) and (b) to the standalone financial statements);

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts (Refer Note 65 to the standalone financial statements);

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 52 (A) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 52 (B) to the standalone financial statements, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 56.1 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Nangia & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 002391C/N500069

Jaspreet Singh Bedi

Partner

Membership No.: 601788

UDIN: 24601788BKFMVJ9653

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Re: Edelweiss Financial Services Limited ("the Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management in the previous years in accordance with a planned programme of verifying them once in three years which is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies as follows:

( in million)

Particulars Guarantees Put Option Security Loans Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 22,090.00 3250.00 Nil 45,455.62 Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil *Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 26,414.86 (**) 13690.00 1712.41 36,090.10 Nil - Others Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil

* the above balance includes outstanding as at March 31, 2024

** Guarantees originally issued against the above was 71,690 million

(b) During the year the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to Companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has granted loans to group companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular. As represented by the Management, there are no loans given to other than group companies.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to group companies which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to group companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a Company in which the director is interested to which provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. The Company has made investments/ given loans /guarantees/ provided security which is in compliance to the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. The provisions relating to duty of customs and duty of excise are currently not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to records of the Company, the dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

( in million)

Name of the statue Nature of dues Gross Demand Paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3.23 - AY 2001-02 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17.91 - AY 2008-09 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 141.38 - AY 2009-10 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 237.89 - AY 2010-11 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 101.40 - AY 2011-12 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 91.24 - AY 2012-13 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 23.13 - AY 2013-14 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 20.20 - AY 2014-15 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 50.66 - AY 2016-17 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 54.33 - AY 2017-18 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 61.25 - AY 2018-19 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 118.12 - AY 2020-21 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 13.46* - AY 2022-23 Assessing officer Service Tax Service Tax 430.75 16.15 FY 2008-09 to 2011-12 CESTAT, Mumbai Service Tax Service Tax 119.75 - FY 2009-10 up to Jun 2012 CESTAT, Mumbai Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 3.03 0.15 FY 2018-19 Commissioner (Appeals)

*Company has received the assessment order and demand notice dated April 30, 2024 under Section 143(3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for assessment year 2022-23 and a tax demand of 13.46 million (including interest) on account of certain disallowances.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies.

(x) (a) As per management and information provided, monies raised during the year by the Company by way of public offer (including debt instruments) were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Group has one core investment company as part of Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The previous auditors have completed their term during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 66 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 26(b) to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 26(b) to the standalone financial statements.

For Nangia & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 002391C/N500069

Jaspreet Singh Bedi

Partner

Membership No.: 601788

UDIN: 24601788BKFMVJ9653

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 14, 2024

"ANNEXURE 2" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

To the Members of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Nangia & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

FRN No. 002391C/N500069

Jaspreet Singh Bedi

Partner

Membership No.: 601788

UDIN: 24601788BKFMVJ9653

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 14, 2024