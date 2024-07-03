Summary

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL), erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Limited (ECL), provides a broad range of financial products and services to diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions and individuals. Edelweisss products and services span multiple asset classes and consumer segments across domestic and global geographies. Its businesses are broadly divided into Credit Business, Franchise & Advisory Business and Insurance. The Retail Credit business comprises of Retail Mortgage, SME and Business Loans, Loan against Securities, Agri and Rural Finance. The Corporate Credit business comprises of Structured Collateralised Credit to Corporates and Wholesale Mortgages, and Distressed Credit. The Franchise & Advisory Business includes Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets. Edelweiss Balance Sheet Management Unit operations manage the liquidity and Balance Sheet. The Insurance business includes life and general insurance. The life insurance business is carried through a joint venture company Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance where Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., is one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan.The Edelweiss group has sizeable presence in large retail segment through its businesses such as Life Insurance, Housing Finance, Mutual Fund and Retail Financial Markets. It serves around 12 lac strong client base through 10,052 employees based out

