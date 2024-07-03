iifl-logo-icon 1
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Share Price

120.95
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.5
  • Day's High125.5
  • 52 Wk High145.53
  • Prev. Close124.92
  • Day's Low119.91
  • 52 Wk Low 59.41
  • Turnover (lac)2,626.95
  • P/E24.71
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value57.22
  • EPS5.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,429.95
  • Div. Yield1.14
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

125.5

Prev. Close

124.92

Turnover(Lac.)

2,626.95

Day's High

125.5

Day's Low

119.91

52 Week's High

145.53

52 Week's Low

59.41

Book Value

57.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,429.95

P/E

24.71

EPS

5.05

Divi. Yield

1.14

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.31%

Foreign: 0.31%

Indian: 32.43%

Non-Promoter- 31.06%

Institutions: 31.06%

Non-Institutions: 33.49%

Custodian: 2.69%

Share Price

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.12

89.84

89.82

89.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,372.73

7,165.43

4,910.4

4,036.73

Net Worth

5,462.85

7,255.27

5,000.22

4,125.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-804.23

47.22

-581.31

3.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,480.74

8,453.75

6,791.85

9,303.65

9,415.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,480.74

8,453.75

6,791.85

9,303.65

9,415.17

Other Operating Income

18.82

27.28

27.56

53.71

98.15

Other Income

102.01

283.34

489.84

1,491.49

89.31

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rashesh Shah

Vice Chairman

Venkatchalam Ramaswamy

Non Executive Director

Vidya Shah

Independent Director

Ashok Kini

Independent Director

Ashima Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

TARUN KHURANA

Independent Director

SHIVA KUMAR

Independent Director

Balagopal Chandrasekhar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL), erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Limited (ECL), provides a broad range of financial products and services to diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions and individuals. Edelweisss products and services span multiple asset classes and consumer segments across domestic and global geographies. Its businesses are broadly divided into Credit Business, Franchise & Advisory Business and Insurance. The Retail Credit business comprises of Retail Mortgage, SME and Business Loans, Loan against Securities, Agri and Rural Finance. The Corporate Credit business comprises of Structured Collateralised Credit to Corporates and Wholesale Mortgages, and Distressed Credit. The Franchise & Advisory Business includes Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets. Edelweiss Balance Sheet Management Unit operations manage the liquidity and Balance Sheet. The Insurance business includes life and general insurance. The life insurance business is carried through a joint venture company Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance where Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., is one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan.The Edelweiss group has sizeable presence in large retail segment through its businesses such as Life Insurance, Housing Finance, Mutual Fund and Retail Financial Markets. It serves around 12 lac strong client base through 10,052 employees based out
Company FAQs

What is the Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is ₹11429.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is 24.71 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is ₹59.41 and ₹145.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd?

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.76%, 3 Years at 46.23%, 1 Year at 60.46%, 6 Month at 90.19%, 3 Month at -6.00% and 1 Month at -2.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.74 %
Institutions - 31.07 %
Public - 33.50 %

