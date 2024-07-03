Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹125.5
Prev. Close₹124.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,626.95
Day's High₹125.5
Day's Low₹119.91
52 Week's High₹145.53
52 Week's Low₹59.41
Book Value₹57.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,429.95
P/E24.71
EPS5.05
Divi. Yield1.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.12
89.84
89.82
89.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,372.73
7,165.43
4,910.4
4,036.73
Net Worth
5,462.85
7,255.27
5,000.22
4,125.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-804.23
47.22
-581.31
3.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,480.74
8,453.75
6,791.85
9,303.65
9,415.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,480.74
8,453.75
6,791.85
9,303.65
9,415.17
Other Operating Income
18.82
27.28
27.56
53.71
98.15
Other Income
102.01
283.34
489.84
1,491.49
89.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rashesh Shah
Vice Chairman
Venkatchalam Ramaswamy
Non Executive Director
Vidya Shah
Independent Director
Ashok Kini
Independent Director
Ashima Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
TARUN KHURANA
Independent Director
SHIVA KUMAR
Independent Director
Balagopal Chandrasekhar
Reports by Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited (EFSL), erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Limited (ECL), provides a broad range of financial products and services to diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions and individuals. Edelweisss products and services span multiple asset classes and consumer segments across domestic and global geographies. Its businesses are broadly divided into Credit Business, Franchise & Advisory Business and Insurance. The Retail Credit business comprises of Retail Mortgage, SME and Business Loans, Loan against Securities, Agri and Rural Finance. The Corporate Credit business comprises of Structured Collateralised Credit to Corporates and Wholesale Mortgages, and Distressed Credit. The Franchise & Advisory Business includes Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets. Edelweiss Balance Sheet Management Unit operations manage the liquidity and Balance Sheet. The Insurance business includes life and general insurance. The life insurance business is carried through a joint venture company Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance where Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., is one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan.The Edelweiss group has sizeable presence in large retail segment through its businesses such as Life Insurance, Housing Finance, Mutual Fund and Retail Financial Markets. It serves around 12 lac strong client base through 10,052 employees based out
Read More
The Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is ₹11429.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is 24.71 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd is ₹59.41 and ₹145.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.76%, 3 Years at 46.23%, 1 Year at 60.46%, 6 Month at 90.19%, 3 Month at -6.00% and 1 Month at -2.39%.
