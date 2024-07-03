Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,825.62
2,319.17
2,961.31
2,392.78
2,152.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,825.62
2,319.17
2,961.31
2,392.78
2,152.11
Other Operating Income
6.12
5.9
5.99
5.08
3.65
Other Income
10.52
11.5
59.32
16.69
9.17
Total Income
2,842.26
2,336.57
3,026.62
2,414.55
2,164.93
Total Expenditure
1,814.34
1,497.49
2,057.75
1,566.05
1,365.93
PBIDT
1,027.92
839.08
968.87
848.5
799
Interest
672.63
700.82
717.79
727.06
661.9
PBDT
355.29
138.26
251.08
121.44
137.1
Depreciation
35.98
33.56
33.19
32.28
30.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
142.2
21.3
51.95
67.15
40.93
Deferred Tax
40.09
-1.9
-37.14
-130.27
-29.5
Reported Profit After Tax
137.02
85.3
203.08
152.28
94.93
Minority Interest After NP
26.79
26.41
33.97
27.19
18.98
Net Profit after Minority Interest
110.23
58.89
169.11
125.09
75.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
110.23
58.89
169.11
125.09
75.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.52
0.95
1.88
1.39
0.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
91.88
94.4
89.89
89.85
89.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.37
36.18
32.71
35.46
37.12
PBDTM(%)
12.57
5.96
8.47
5.07
6.37
PATM(%)
4.84
3.67
6.85
6.36
4.41
