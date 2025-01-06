Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-804.23
47.22
-581.31
3.06
Other operating items
Operating
-804.23
47.22
-581.31
3.06
Capital expenditure
-2.81
2.25
-8.51
3.44
Free cash flow
-807.04
49.47
-589.82
6.5
Equity raised
7,402.66
6,634.52
5,025.1
3,243.85
Investing
914.44
731.77
1,072.18
106.67
Financing
984.68
131.91
636.48
1,109.63
Dividends paid
0
0
118.04
83.22
Net in cash
8,494.74
7,547.67
6,261.99
4,549.87
