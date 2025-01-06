iifl-logo-icon 1
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

118.56
(-5.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Edelweiss.Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-804.23

47.22

-581.31

3.06

Other operating items

Operating

-804.23

47.22

-581.31

3.06

Capital expenditure

-2.81

2.25

-8.51

3.44

Free cash flow

-807.04

49.47

-589.82

6.5

Equity raised

7,402.66

6,634.52

5,025.1

3,243.85

Investing

914.44

731.77

1,072.18

106.67

Financing

984.68

131.91

636.48

1,109.63

Dividends paid

0

0

118.04

83.22

Net in cash

8,494.74

7,547.67

6,261.99

4,549.87

