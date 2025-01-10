Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.31%
0.31%
0.31%
0.31%
0.31%
Indian
32.43%
32.44%
32.44%
32.44%
32.46%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
31.06%
31.02%
31.6%
33.2%
33.92%
Non-Institutions
33.49%
31.45%
30.87%
29.27%
28.54%
Total Non-Promoter
64.56%
62.48%
62.48%
62.48%
62.46%
Custodian
2.69%
4.75%
4.75%
4.75%
4.75%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
