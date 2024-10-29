iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

111.92
(1.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Edelweiss.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of unaudited financial results of the Company (both Consolidated and Standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Approval of the audited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Approval of the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 Approval of the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 Security cover certificate pursuant to Regulation 54 of the Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Edelweiss.Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.