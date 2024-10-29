|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of unaudited financial results of the Company (both Consolidated and Standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Approval of the audited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Approval of the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 Approval of the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 Security cover certificate pursuant to Regulation 54 of the Listing Regulations (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.