Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Approval of unaudited financial results of the Company (both Consolidated and Standalone) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Approval of the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 8 May 2024

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Approval of the audited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024