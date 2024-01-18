|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1.5
|150
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of ? 1.50 per share on the equity share of the face value of ? 1/- each, subject to the declaration by the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
