Elder Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.33
1.6
4.37
2.32
Depreciation
-0.92
-1.13
-0.89
-0.87
Tax paid
-1.3
0
0.09
-0.71
Working capital
-29.4
-10.46
30.22
Other operating items
Operating
-44.97
-9.99
33.79
Capital expenditure
-0.1
0.35
0.34
Free cash flow
-45.07
-9.64
34.13
Equity raised
16.75
13.56
4.61
Investing
0
-2.03
0
Financing
37.45
45.34
68.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.13
47.22
107.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.