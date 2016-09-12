iifl-logo-icon 1
Elder Health Care Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Sep 12, 2016

Elder Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.33

1.6

4.37

2.32

Depreciation

-0.92

-1.13

-0.89

-0.87

Tax paid

-1.3

0

0.09

-0.71

Working capital

-29.4

-10.46

30.22

Other operating items

Operating

-44.97

-9.99

33.79

Capital expenditure

-0.1

0.35

0.34

Free cash flow

-45.07

-9.64

34.13

Equity raised

16.75

13.56

4.61

Investing

0

-2.03

0

Financing

37.45

45.34

68.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.13

47.22

107.14

Elder Health Care Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

