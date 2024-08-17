iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elder Health Care Ltd Share Price

8.55
(-5.00%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:10:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Elder Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

8.55

Prev. Close

9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

8.55

Day's Low

8.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-94.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Elder Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Elder Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elder Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elder Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-25.23

8.38

6.78

2.31

Net Worth

-21.23

12.38

10.78

6.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

70.69

186.54

152.85

113.67

yoy growth (%)

-62.1

22.03

34.46

Raw materials

-55.48

-131.27

-86.68

-57.77

As % of sales

78.48

70.37

56.7

50.82

Employee costs

-11.7

-23.03

-18.25

-16.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.33

1.6

4.37

2.32

Depreciation

-0.92

-1.13

-0.89

-0.87

Tax paid

-1.3

0

0.09

-0.71

Working capital

-29.4

-10.46

30.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-62.1

22.03

34.46

Op profit growth

-130.93

0.32

85.06

EBIT growth

-137.98

-3.06

79.71

Net profit growth

-2,203.24

-64.27

178.63

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Elder Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elder Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anuj Saxena

Director

Alok Saxena

Company Secretary

Prem Iyer

Director

Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader

Director

Kader Mohammed Davawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elder Health Care Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 21 Mar.88, Elder Health Care (EHCL) was promoted by Jagdish Saxena and Elder Pharmaceuticals (EPL). The promoter also has interests in EPl, Semit Pharmaceuticals and Elder Projects.The company came out with a Rs 1.05-cr public issue in Feb.94 (in accordance with the OTCEI guidelines) to finance the acquisition of plant and machinery for its unit at Patalganga near Mumbai, to set up R&D facilities and to supplement working capital.The companys products include topical corticosteroids, cloxacillin and its combinations, quinolones, amoebicides, opthalmological combinations, vitamin / mineral / calcium supplements, topical antibiotics and dressings. The company has obtained licences from international pharmaceutical organisations like Oxo Chemie, Germany, and Advance Biofactures Corporation, US.The company has been appointed as the licensed manufacturer of the internationally renowned Tiger Balm of Singapore and production has started at its Patalganga unit.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Health Care Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.