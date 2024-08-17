Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹8.55
Prev. Close₹9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹8.55
Day's Low₹8.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-94.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-25.23
8.38
6.78
2.31
Net Worth
-21.23
12.38
10.78
6.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
70.69
186.54
152.85
113.67
yoy growth (%)
-62.1
22.03
34.46
Raw materials
-55.48
-131.27
-86.68
-57.77
As % of sales
78.48
70.37
56.7
50.82
Employee costs
-11.7
-23.03
-18.25
-16.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.33
1.6
4.37
2.32
Depreciation
-0.92
-1.13
-0.89
-0.87
Tax paid
-1.3
0
0.09
-0.71
Working capital
-29.4
-10.46
30.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-62.1
22.03
34.46
Op profit growth
-130.93
0.32
85.06
EBIT growth
-137.98
-3.06
79.71
Net profit growth
-2,203.24
-64.27
178.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anuj Saxena
Director
Alok Saxena
Company Secretary
Prem Iyer
Director
Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader
Director
Kader Mohammed Davawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elder Health Care Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 21 Mar.88, Elder Health Care (EHCL) was promoted by Jagdish Saxena and Elder Pharmaceuticals (EPL). The promoter also has interests in EPl, Semit Pharmaceuticals and Elder Projects.The company came out with a Rs 1.05-cr public issue in Feb.94 (in accordance with the OTCEI guidelines) to finance the acquisition of plant and machinery for its unit at Patalganga near Mumbai, to set up R&D facilities and to supplement working capital.The companys products include topical corticosteroids, cloxacillin and its combinations, quinolones, amoebicides, opthalmological combinations, vitamin / mineral / calcium supplements, topical antibiotics and dressings. The company has obtained licences from international pharmaceutical organisations like Oxo Chemie, Germany, and Advance Biofactures Corporation, US.The company has been appointed as the licensed manufacturer of the internationally renowned Tiger Balm of Singapore and production has started at its Patalganga unit.
Read More
