Elder Health Care Ltd Company Summary

Elder Health Care Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 21 Mar.88, Elder Health Care (EHCL) was promoted by Jagdish Saxena and Elder Pharmaceuticals (EPL). The promoter also has interests in EPl, Semit Pharmaceuticals and Elder Projects.The company came out with a Rs 1.05-cr public issue in Feb.94 (in accordance with the OTCEI guidelines) to finance the acquisition of plant and machinery for its unit at Patalganga near Mumbai, to set up R&D facilities and to supplement working capital.The companys products include topical corticosteroids, cloxacillin and its combinations, quinolones, amoebicides, opthalmological combinations, vitamin / mineral / calcium supplements, topical antibiotics and dressings. The company has obtained licences from international pharmaceutical organisations like Oxo Chemie, Germany, and Advance Biofactures Corporation, US.The company has been appointed as the licensed manufacturer of the internationally renowned Tiger Balm of Singapore and production has started at its Patalganga unit.

