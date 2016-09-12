Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
70.69
186.54
152.85
113.67
yoy growth (%)
-62.1
22.03
34.46
Raw materials
-55.48
-131.27
-86.68
-57.77
As % of sales
78.48
70.37
56.7
50.82
Employee costs
-11.7
-23.03
-18.25
-16.73
As % of sales
16.56
12.34
11.94
14.72
Other costs
-7.54
-19.17
-34.9
-32.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.66
10.27
22.83
28.26
Operating profit
-4.04
13.06
13.01
7.03
OPM
-5.71
7
8.51
6.18
Depreciation
-0.92
-1.13
-0.89
-0.87
Interest expense
-8.64
-10.74
-8.36
-4.76
Other income
0.27
0.42
0.61
0.92
Profit before tax
-13.33
1.6
4.37
2.32
Taxes
-1.3
0
0.09
-0.71
Tax rate
9.78
-0.53
2.23
-30.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.64
1.59
4.47
1.6
Exceptional items
-18.96
0
0
0
Net profit
-33.6
1.59
4.47
1.6
yoy growth (%)
-2,203.24
-64.27
178.63
NPM
-47.54
0.85
2.92
1.41
