Elder Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.55
(-5.00%)
Sep 12, 2016|02:10:21 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

70.69

186.54

152.85

113.67

yoy growth (%)

-62.1

22.03

34.46

Raw materials

-55.48

-131.27

-86.68

-57.77

As % of sales

78.48

70.37

56.7

50.82

Employee costs

-11.7

-23.03

-18.25

-16.73

As % of sales

16.56

12.34

11.94

14.72

Other costs

-7.54

-19.17

-34.9

-32.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.66

10.27

22.83

28.26

Operating profit

-4.04

13.06

13.01

7.03

OPM

-5.71

7

8.51

6.18

Depreciation

-0.92

-1.13

-0.89

-0.87

Interest expense

-8.64

-10.74

-8.36

-4.76

Other income

0.27

0.42

0.61

0.92

Profit before tax

-13.33

1.6

4.37

2.32

Taxes

-1.3

0

0.09

-0.71

Tax rate

9.78

-0.53

2.23

-30.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.64

1.59

4.47

1.6

Exceptional items

-18.96

0

0

0

Net profit

-33.6

1.59

4.47

1.6

yoy growth (%)

-2,203.24

-64.27

178.63

NPM

-47.54

0.85

2.92

1.41

