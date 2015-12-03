iifl-logo-icon 1
Elder Project Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.15
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Elder Project Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.29

0.05

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.6

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.24

-0.06

Working capital

-1

1.89

Other operating items

Operating

-1.93

1.34

Capital expenditure

-1.62

0.42

Free cash flow

-3.55

1.76

Equity raised

-2.53

-2.64

Investing

0.04

0

Financing

-0.61

22.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6.65

21.67

Elder Project Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

