Elder Project Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.29
0.05
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.6
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.24
-0.06
Working capital
-1
1.89
Other operating items
Operating
-1.93
1.34
Capital expenditure
-1.62
0.42
Free cash flow
-3.55
1.76
Equity raised
-2.53
-2.64
Investing
0.04
0
Financing
-0.61
22.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.65
21.67
