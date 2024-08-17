SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹20.15
Prev. Close₹20.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹20.15
Day's Low₹20.15
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-11.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
3.23
3.23
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.61
-1.27
-1.32
-1.29
Net Worth
1.62
1.96
1.91
1.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
6.38
9.77
8.75
yoy growth (%)
-34.65
11.62
Raw materials
0
-1.32
-1.21
As % of sales
0
13.57
13.91
Employee costs
-1.65
-1.52
-1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.29
0.05
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.6
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.24
-0.06
Working capital
-1
1.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.65
11.62
Op profit growth
-30.05
6.6
EBIT growth
-22.48
35.83
Net profit growth
-713.66
-263.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Anuj Saxena
Director
Alok Saxena
Director
Jagat Varma
Director
Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader
Director
Kader Mohammed Davawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Elder Projects Limited manufactures injectibles in ampoules dosage form on contract basis in India. It also operates a restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1985 and it belongs to the Elder Group. The company is based in Raigad, India.
