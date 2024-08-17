iifl-logo-icon 1
Elder Project Ltd Share Price

20.15
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Elder Project Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

20.15

Prev. Close

20.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

20.15

Day's Low

20.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-11.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Elder Project Ltd Corporate Action

Elder Project Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Elder Project Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:25 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.52%

Non-Promoter- 28.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Elder Project Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

3.23

3.23

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.61

-1.27

-1.32

-1.29

Net Worth

1.62

1.96

1.91

1.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

6.38

9.77

8.75

yoy growth (%)

-34.65

11.62

Raw materials

0

-1.32

-1.21

As % of sales

0

13.57

13.91

Employee costs

-1.65

-1.52

-1.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.29

0.05

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.6

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.24

-0.06

Working capital

-1

1.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.65

11.62

Op profit growth

-30.05

6.6

EBIT growth

-22.48

35.83

Net profit growth

-713.66

-263.52

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Elder Project Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elder Project Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Anuj Saxena

Director

Alok Saxena

Director

Jagat Varma

Director

Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader

Director

Kader Mohammed Davawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elder Project Ltd

Summary

Elder Projects Limited manufactures injectibles in ampoules dosage form on contract basis in India. It also operates a restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1985 and it belongs to the Elder Group. The company is based in Raigad, India.
QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Project Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

