Elder Project Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.15
(0.00%)
Dec 3, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Project Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

6.38

9.77

8.75

yoy growth (%)

-34.65

11.62

Raw materials

0

-1.32

-1.21

As % of sales

0

13.57

13.91

Employee costs

-1.65

-1.52

-1.29

As % of sales

25.93

15.59

14.79

Other costs

-3.07

-4.55

-4.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.15

46.62

45.93

Operating profit

1.65

2.36

2.21

OPM

25.9

24.2

25.34

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.6

-0.57

Interest expense

-2.68

-2.8

-2.23

Other income

1.35

1.34

0.64

Profit before tax

-0.27

0.29

0.05

Taxes

-0.05

-0.24

-0.06

Tax rate

21.62

-81.43

-133.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

0.05

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

-0.34

0.05

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

-713.66

-263.52

NPM

-5.34

0.56

-0.38

