|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
6.38
9.77
8.75
yoy growth (%)
-34.65
11.62
Raw materials
0
-1.32
-1.21
As % of sales
0
13.57
13.91
Employee costs
-1.65
-1.52
-1.29
As % of sales
25.93
15.59
14.79
Other costs
-3.07
-4.55
-4.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.15
46.62
45.93
Operating profit
1.65
2.36
2.21
OPM
25.9
24.2
25.34
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.6
-0.57
Interest expense
-2.68
-2.8
-2.23
Other income
1.35
1.34
0.64
Profit before tax
-0.27
0.29
0.05
Taxes
-0.05
-0.24
-0.06
Tax rate
21.62
-81.43
-133.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
0.05
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
-0.34
0.05
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
-713.66
-263.52
NPM
-5.34
0.56
-0.38
