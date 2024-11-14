|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Emmforce Autotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Submission of outcome of Board Meeting dated 20.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Emmforce Autotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024 Board approved the Audited Financial results for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024 The Company is unable to declare audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2024 for the reason that the financial statements are not ready (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
