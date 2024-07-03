iifl-logo-icon 1
Emmforce Autotech Ltd Share Price

122.55
(-4.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open127.5
  • Day's High127.5
  • 52 Wk High264
  • Prev. Close128.35
  • Day's Low120
  • 52 Wk Low 95.05
  • Turnover (lac)97.05
  • P/E32.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.68
  • EPS3.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)251.22
  • Div. Yield0
Emmforce Autotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

127.5

Prev. Close

128.35

Turnover(Lac.)

97.05

Day's High

127.5

Day's Low

120

52 Week's High

264

52 Week's Low

95.05

Book Value

35.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

251.22

P/E

32.74

EPS

3.92

Divi. Yield

0

Emmforce Autotech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Emmforce Autotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Emmforce Autotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:52 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.17%

Non-Promoter- 2.53%

Institutions: 2.53%

Non-Institutions: 24.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emmforce Autotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Oct-2023

Equity Capital

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

4.27

0.44

Net Worth

19.27

15.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

40.07

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

40.07

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.21

View Annually Results

Emmforce Autotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emmforce Autotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Mehta

Whole Time Director & CFO

Azeez Mehta

Non Executive Director

Neetu Mehta

Independent Director

Raman Tewari

Independent Director

Manish Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emmforce Autotech Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s.Emmforce Inc., pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Mr. Ashok Mehta and Mrs. Neetu Mehta executed on September 25, 2012 having its principal place of business at Plot No. 287, Industrial Area, Phase II Industrial Estate, Panchkula-134113, Haryana, India on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed. Subsequently, for re-constitution of Partnership with the induction of new Partners Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr.Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr. Saurav Miglani this partnership deed was amended and executed on August 31, 2023 on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed.Further the Partnership Firm M/s. Emmforce Inc. was converted into Public Limited Company Emmforce Autotech Limited pursuant to Part I of chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 bearing registration No. 115705 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar.Mr. Ashok Mehta, Mrs. Neetu Mehta, Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr. Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr, Saurav Miglani were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like Differential Housings, differential Lockers, Differentia
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Emmforce Autotech Ltd share price today?

The Emmforce Autotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emmforce Autotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is ₹251.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emmforce Autotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is 32.74 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emmforce Autotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmforce Autotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is ₹95.05 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emmforce Autotech Ltd?

Emmforce Autotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.35%, 6 Month at -32.64%, 3 Month at 4.48% and 1 Month at 11.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emmforce Autotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.17 %
Institutions - 2.53 %
Public - 24.29 %

