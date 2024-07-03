Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹127.5
Prev. Close₹128.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹97.05
Day's High₹127.5
Day's Low₹120
52 Week's High₹264
52 Week's Low₹95.05
Book Value₹35.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)251.22
P/E32.74
EPS3.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Oct-2023
Equity Capital
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
4.27
0.44
Net Worth
19.27
15.44
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
40.07
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
40.07
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Mehta
Whole Time Director & CFO
Azeez Mehta
Non Executive Director
Neetu Mehta
Independent Director
Raman Tewari
Independent Director
Manish Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s.Emmforce Inc., pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Mr. Ashok Mehta and Mrs. Neetu Mehta executed on September 25, 2012 having its principal place of business at Plot No. 287, Industrial Area, Phase II Industrial Estate, Panchkula-134113, Haryana, India on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed. Subsequently, for re-constitution of Partnership with the induction of new Partners Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr.Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr. Saurav Miglani this partnership deed was amended and executed on August 31, 2023 on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed.Further the Partnership Firm M/s. Emmforce Inc. was converted into Public Limited Company Emmforce Autotech Limited pursuant to Part I of chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 bearing registration No. 115705 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar.Mr. Ashok Mehta, Mrs. Neetu Mehta, Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr. Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr, Saurav Miglani were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like Differential Housings, differential Lockers, Differentia
The Emmforce Autotech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹122.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is ₹251.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is 32.74 and 3.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emmforce Autotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emmforce Autotech Ltd is ₹95.05 and ₹264 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emmforce Autotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -34.35%, 6 Month at -32.64%, 3 Month at 4.48% and 1 Month at 11.66%.
