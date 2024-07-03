Summary

The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s.Emmforce Inc., pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Mr. Ashok Mehta and Mrs. Neetu Mehta executed on September 25, 2012 having its principal place of business at Plot No. 287, Industrial Area, Phase II Industrial Estate, Panchkula-134113, Haryana, India on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed. Subsequently, for re-constitution of Partnership with the induction of new Partners Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr.Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr. Saurav Miglani this partnership deed was amended and executed on August 31, 2023 on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed.Further the Partnership Firm M/s. Emmforce Inc. was converted into Public Limited Company Emmforce Autotech Limited pursuant to Part I of chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 bearing registration No. 115705 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar.Mr. Ashok Mehta, Mrs. Neetu Mehta, Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr. Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr, Saurav Miglani were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like Differential Housings, differential Lockers, Differentia

Read More