Emmforce Autotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

122.3
(-0.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

35.05

40.07

40.07

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.05

40.07

40.07

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.24

1.21

1.21

0

Total Income

37.3

41.28

41.28

0

Total Expenditure

29.79

33.73

33.73

0

PBIDT

7.51

7.55

7.55

0

Interest

1.16

0.85

0.85

0

PBDT

6.35

6.7

6.7

0

Depreciation

1.97

1.01

1.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.05

1.46

1.46

0

Deferred Tax

-0.05

0.15

0.15

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.38

4.09

4.09

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.38

4.09

4.09

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.38

4.09

4.09

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.65

2.73

2.73

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.5

15

15

15

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.42

18.84

18.84

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

9.64

10.2

10.2

0

