Emmforce Autotech Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35.05
40.07
40.07
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.05
40.07
40.07
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.24
1.21
1.21
0
Total Income
37.3
41.28
41.28
0
Total Expenditure
29.79
33.73
33.73
0
PBIDT
7.51
7.55
7.55
0
Interest
1.16
0.85
0.85
0
PBDT
6.35
6.7
6.7
0
Depreciation
1.97
1.01
1.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.05
1.46
1.46
0
Deferred Tax
-0.05
0.15
0.15
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.38
4.09
4.09
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.38
4.09
4.09
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.38
4.09
4.09
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.65
2.73
2.73
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.5
15
15
15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.42
18.84
18.84
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
9.64
10.2
10.2
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.