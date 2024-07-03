iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emmforce Autotech Ltd Company Summary

111
(1.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:47:00 AM

Emmforce Autotech Ltd Summary

The Company was originally formed as a partnership firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 in the name and style of M/s.Emmforce Inc., pursuant to a deed of partnership entered between Mr. Ashok Mehta and Mrs. Neetu Mehta executed on September 25, 2012 having its principal place of business at Plot No. 287, Industrial Area, Phase II Industrial Estate, Panchkula-134113, Haryana, India on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed. Subsequently, for re-constitution of Partnership with the induction of new Partners Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr.Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr. Saurav Miglani this partnership deed was amended and executed on August 31, 2023 on the terms and conditions contained in the said partnership deed.Further the Partnership Firm M/s. Emmforce Inc. was converted into Public Limited Company Emmforce Autotech Limited pursuant to Part I of chapter XXI of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 13, 2023 bearing registration No. 115705 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre, Manesar.Mr. Ashok Mehta, Mrs. Neetu Mehta, Mr. Azeez Mehta, Ms. Navya Mehta, Mr. Narinder Krishan Miglani, Mr. Gaurav Miglani and Mr, Saurav Miglani were the initial subscribers to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing niche automotive drivetrain parts like Differential Housings, differential Lockers, Differential Covers,4WD Locking Hubs, Spindles, Axles & Shafts, Gear Shifters, Yokes, Differential Spools, Differential Tools and various differential forged / cast parts primarily for 4-wheel Drive and performance racing vehicles. The company has been engaged in exports ever since its inception. We have established itself as a manufacturer of Drivetrain Parts in India and is one stop shop for quality cost competitive drivetrain parts and providing out-of-the-box solutions to its customers through designing and development of complex / special parts.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.