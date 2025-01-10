To the Members of

Enkei Wheels (India) Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Enkei Wheels (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at December 31, 2023, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Revenue Recognition: Revenue from sale of goods is recognised when control of the products is transferred to the customer and when there are no unfulfilled obligations. Our audit approach consisted of testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing in respect of revenue recognition as follows: The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms and conditions. • Assessing the appropriateness of the accounting policies related to revenue recognition, including those relating to price increase/decrease with reference to the applicable accounting standards. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after deduction of any discounts/ rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax. • Testing the revenue transactions recognized during the year by verification of underlying documents on a sample basis. • Inspecting key customer contracts/ purchase orders on a sample basis to identify terms and conditions relating to goods acceptance and price adjustments.

Sr nO Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue is only recognised to the extent that is highly probable a significant reversal will not occur. • Testing the supporting documents on a sample basis, for sales transactions, including provisions for rate differences recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end to determine whether revenue was recognized in the correct period. Revenue recognition has been identified as a key audit matter since the management considers revenue as a key metric for evaluation of performance. • Performing analytical procedures on current year revenue based on trends and where appropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing.

2. Accuracy and Completeness of Capital Expenditure Our audit approach consisted of testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: Capital Expenditure ("capex") has been considered as a key audit matter in view of the complexity and volume of transactions, and the fact that it comprises a critical element of costs for the Company. • Review of capex business process, flow of documents/ information and their controls effectiveness. • Substantive tests on random sampling basis for all the major additions, deletions to the assets by applying all the characteristics of capital expenditure, proper classification of the same, with reference to the companys policy and accounting standards. • Scrutiny of relevant general ledger accounts to assess if the expenditure has been appropriately segregated into revenue and capital expenditure. • Review of closing balances of Capital Work-in-Progress with a view to confirming that the same relates to such capital items which have not yet been put to use by the management. • Review of physical verification conducted by internal auditors, with respect to book records on a test check basis. • Review of compliance done with respect to Companies Act, Income Tax Act, Customs duty, and GST Act, particularly for accounting of additions, deletions, depreciation and of carrying amounts thereof.

3. Provision for sales related obligations. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: As at December 31, 2023, the Company carries provisions for sales related obligations amounting to 36.57 million (Refer Note 21). a) Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company to ensure appropriateness of recognition, measurement, and completeness of the sales related obligations. Such provision is recognised based on management estimation of the average metal rate for the previous quarter as declared by London Metal Exchange. These estimates require high degree of management judgement with respect to the underlying assumptions, thus giving rise to inherent subjectivity in determining the amounts to be recorded in the financial statements. b) Tested the managements computation of sales related obligations by evaluating the reasonability of the key assumptions, reviewing the contractual terms, comparing the assumptions to historical data, and analysing the expected costs of incidences. Considering the materiality of the above matter to the financial statements, complexities and judgement involved, and the significant auditor attention required to evaluate such managements judgement, this has been identified as a key audit matter for current year audit. c) Traced the inputs used in the computations, to the relevant accounting records, including discussions with the relevant management personnel and tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation; and d) Compared the amounts recognized as provision in the past years with the corresponding settlements and assessed whether the aggregate provisions recognized as at the current year-end were sufficient to cover expected costs considering known and expected incidences.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as

a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue

as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of

Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company as far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with in this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors for the year ended December 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on December 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B." Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed pending litigations which may have an impact on its financial position. (Refer Note 31 (g) to the Financial Statements)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are no material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount that is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. With respect to clause (e) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

d. With respect to clause (g) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, the requirement under proviso to Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of mandatory audit trail in the Company accounting software is postponed to financial year commencing on or after April 01, 2023 as per notification G.S.R. 235(E) dated March 31, 2022 as issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Accordingly, reporting for the same is not applicable.

e. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197 (16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 105215W/W100057

Anand Jog Partner Membership No.: 108177 UDIN: 24108177BKAKGV3378

Place: Pune Date: February 23, 2024

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, we report that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, plant,

and equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant, and equipment.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of property, plant, and equipment wherein all items of property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period not exceeding 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. However, as informed to us by the management, physical verification of fixed assets due for verification, was under process and could not be completed during the year ended December 31, 2023.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (comprising of freehold land) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed to us, the inventory (including stock

lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical

stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information, explanations given and represented to us by the management of Company, during the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has not given loans, made investments, or given guarantees which are covered by the provisions of Section 185 Act. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to this extent.

(b) In respect of other loans and investments made by the Company, provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under or neither has amounts which are deemed to be deposits. As informed and represented to us, no order has been passed against the Company by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any other court or any other tribunals during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3 (v) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act, for the

any of the products sold by the Company. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company:

(a) amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including

Provident Fund, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Goods & Services Tax, Professional Tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no dues on account of Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax and any other material statutory dues as may be applicable, that have not been deposited on account of any dispute as on December 31, 2023, except as below:

Nature of dues Amount under dispute Amount paid under protest Period for which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending ( million) ( million) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income taxes 1.79 - 2020-21 Appeal to be filed Income taxes 5.34 - 2019-20 CIT (A) Income taxes 30.76 10.07 FY 2015-16 CIT (A) Income Taxes 1.01 1.01 FY 2013-14 CIT (A) Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise Demand, Interest & Penalty 5.27 0.13 FY 2014-17 CESTAT

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have not come across any transactions, not recorded in the books of accounts, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Based on representation given by the management of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or interest thereon to any of its lenders during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(ix) (a) to such extent are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or any lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no

funds raised on short term basis have been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, the Company does not have any subsidiary, associates as on December 31, 2023. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company to such extent. As disclosed in Note 4 to the Financial Statements, the Company has invested in a Joint Venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3 (ix)(f) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, provisions of Para 3

(x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3 (x) (b) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and as represented to us by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Companys internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) & (b) According to information and explanation given

to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of Paras 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and as represented to us by the management, the group does not have CIC as a part of its group. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the financial year ended on December 31, 2023 and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to spend any amount as CSR expenditure. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries and associates as on December 31, 2023. The Company has a joint venture. However, consolidation requirement is not applicable in such a case. Therefore, the Company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, provisions of Para 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants

Anand Jog Partner

Place: Pune Date: February 23, 2024

ANNEXURE "B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Enkei Wheels (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Enkei Wheels (India) Limited ("the Company") as of December 31, 2023, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility

of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over

financial reporting were operating effectively as at December 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Kirtane & Pandit LLP Chartered Accountants

Anand Jog Partner