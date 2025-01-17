iifl-logo-icon 1
Enkei Wheels India Ltd Peer Comparison

630
(0.48%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

ENKEI WHEELS INDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

151.1

79.281,04,875.98642.010.522,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

31,398.2

46.1892,494.56535.91.24,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,082.35

93.7263,063.29275.560.182,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

573.7

66.2536,270.35132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

389.65

29.9532,997297.770.524,267.3167.01

