Enkei Wheels India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.47
-32.62
-26.57
14.36
Depreciation
-19.14
-21.76
-17.76
-23.29
Tax paid
-1.2
1.27
-2.41
-8.54
Working capital
8.73
-10.85
22.26
9.57
Other operating items
Operating
5.85
-63.97
-24.49
-7.91
Capital expenditure
-10.62
-0.77
34.15
12.63
Free cash flow
-4.76
-64.75
9.65
4.71
Equity raised
364.07
388.18
245.68
98.27
Investing
2.87
0
0
0
Financing
370.71
336.34
225.49
142.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
732.89
659.77
480.83
245.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.