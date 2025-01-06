iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

665
(-0.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Enkei Wheels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.47

-32.62

-26.57

14.36

Depreciation

-19.14

-21.76

-17.76

-23.29

Tax paid

-1.2

1.27

-2.41

-8.54

Working capital

8.73

-10.85

22.26

9.57

Other operating items

Operating

5.85

-63.97

-24.49

-7.91

Capital expenditure

-10.62

-0.77

34.15

12.63

Free cash flow

-4.76

-64.75

9.65

4.71

Equity raised

364.07

388.18

245.68

98.27

Investing

2.87

0

0

0

Financing

370.71

336.34

225.49

142.67

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

732.89

659.77

480.83

245.65

Enkei Wheels : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.