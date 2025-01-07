iifl-logo-icon 1
Enkei Wheels India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

660
(-0.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:41:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Enkei Wheels India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

450.52

235.2

266.75

464.76

yoy growth (%)

91.54

-11.82

-42.6

14.27

Raw materials

-265.71

-125.75

-140.45

-297.92

As % of sales

58.97

53.46

52.65

64.1

Employee costs

-34.77

-32.27

-27.92

-33.02

As % of sales

7.71

13.72

10.46

7.1

Other costs

-113.73

-77.31

-103.01

-92.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.24

32.87

38.61

19.82

Operating profit

36.31

-0.14

-4.64

41.68

OPM

8.05

-0.06

-1.74

8.96

Depreciation

-19.14

-21.76

-17.76

-23.29

Interest expense

-2.06

-12.11

-4.47

-4.75

Other income

2.37

1.39

0.3

0.72

Profit before tax

17.47

-32.62

-26.57

14.36

Taxes

-1.2

1.27

-2.41

-8.54

Tax rate

-6.87

-3.89

9.09

-59.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

16.27

-31.35

-28.99

5.81

Exceptional items

0

0

31.71

4.96

Net profit

16.27

-31.35

2.72

10.77

yoy growth (%)

-151.9

-1,250.75

-74.72

294.55

NPM

3.61

-13.33

1.02

2.31

