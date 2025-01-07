Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
450.52
235.2
266.75
464.76
yoy growth (%)
91.54
-11.82
-42.6
14.27
Raw materials
-265.71
-125.75
-140.45
-297.92
As % of sales
58.97
53.46
52.65
64.1
Employee costs
-34.77
-32.27
-27.92
-33.02
As % of sales
7.71
13.72
10.46
7.1
Other costs
-113.73
-77.31
-103.01
-92.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.24
32.87
38.61
19.82
Operating profit
36.31
-0.14
-4.64
41.68
OPM
8.05
-0.06
-1.74
8.96
Depreciation
-19.14
-21.76
-17.76
-23.29
Interest expense
-2.06
-12.11
-4.47
-4.75
Other income
2.37
1.39
0.3
0.72
Profit before tax
17.47
-32.62
-26.57
14.36
Taxes
-1.2
1.27
-2.41
-8.54
Tax rate
-6.87
-3.89
9.09
-59.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
16.27
-31.35
-28.99
5.81
Exceptional items
0
0
31.71
4.96
Net profit
16.27
-31.35
2.72
10.77
yoy growth (%)
-151.9
-1,250.75
-74.72
294.55
NPM
3.61
-13.33
1.02
2.31
