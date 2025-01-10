Enkei Wheels India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
24.84
24.84
15.39
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.41
196.4
192.24
173.38
Net Worth
233.25
221.24
207.63
190.7
Minority Interest
Debt
166.65
162.45
186.63
184.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.75
0.36
0.48
0
Total Liabilities
404.65
384.05
394.74
374.78
Fixed Assets
346.26
331.22
327.32
310.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.91
3.25
2.87
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.03
1.86
Networking Capital
42.75
42.08
28.86
32.77
Inventories
62.68
74.54
40.5
57.85
Inventory Days
32.81
89.77
Sundry Debtors
84.64
57.17
70.31
28.6
Debtor Days
56.96
44.38
Other Current Assets
24.34
20.1
12.09
23.87
Sundry Creditors
-73.46
-65.62
-46.46
-41.6
Creditor Days
37.64
64.55
Other Current Liabilities
-55.45
-44.11
-47.58
-35.95
Cash
11.73
7.48
32.66
29.81
Total Assets
404.65
384.03
394.74
374.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.