SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹669.95
Prev. Close₹670
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.85
Day's High₹670.05
Day's Low₹669.95
52 Week's High₹760
52 Week's Low₹490.1
Book Value₹135.44
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,204.32
P/E155.81
EPS4.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
24.84
24.84
15.39
17.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.41
196.4
192.24
173.38
Net Worth
233.25
221.24
207.63
190.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
450.52
235.2
266.75
464.76
yoy growth (%)
91.54
-11.82
-42.6
14.27
Raw materials
-265.71
-125.75
-140.45
-297.92
As % of sales
58.97
53.46
52.65
64.1
Employee costs
-34.77
-32.27
-27.92
-33.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.47
-32.62
-26.57
14.36
Depreciation
-19.14
-21.76
-17.76
-23.29
Tax paid
-1.2
1.27
-2.41
-8.54
Working capital
8.73
-10.85
22.26
9.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.54
-11.82
-42.6
14.27
Op profit growth
-25,142.06
-96.87
-111.13
23.81
EBIT growth
-195.22
-7.14
-215.6
57.61
Net profit growth
-151.9
-1,250.75
-74.72
294.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Junichi Suzuki
Independent Director
Haresh Shah
Director
Shailendrajit Rai
Independent Director
Satyavara Prasad Garimella
Managing Director
Kazuo Suzuki
Independent Director
Smita Patti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sourav Chowdhury
Alternate Director
Makoto Miura
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Enkei Wheels India Ltd
Summary
Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2009. The Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 29 2009. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium wheels. We are part of the Enkei Group, aglobally renowned Japanese multinational conglomerate with more than six decades of experience in manufacturing aluminiumwheels. Having started the operations in Pune since 2009, the Company came into existence through the Demerger of Alicon Castalloy Ltd (Formerly known as Enkei Castalloy Ltd.). The Company in 2010, acquired the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited (ECL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement betweenEnkei Castalloy Limited and the Company. Through Scheme of Arrangement between Enkei Castalloy Limited and the Company, the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited was demerged into the Company on going concern basis in 2011. Thereafter, it commissioned Map-3 and re-located the Map-1 line from Alicon Castalloy Ltd. The Company presently operates into manufacturing of aluminum alloy castings wheels mainly used in auto industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune has a production capacity of 2 W 1,20,000 and 4 W 90,000 pieces per month. With help of Japanese Technology the Companys plant is equipped with the advance machinery & system for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels.
Read More
The Enkei Wheels India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹670 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is ₹1204.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is 155.81 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enkei Wheels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is ₹490.1 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Enkei Wheels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 26.19%, 1 Year at 21.07%, 6 Month at 0.72%, 3 Month at -2.20% and 1 Month at 0.76%.
