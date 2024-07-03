iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Share Price

670
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:23:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open669.95
  • Day's High670.05
  • 52 Wk High760
  • Prev. Close670
  • Day's Low669.95
  • 52 Wk Low 490.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.85
  • P/E155.81
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value135.44
  • EPS4.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,204.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Enkei Wheels India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

669.95

Prev. Close

670

Turnover(Lac.)

0.85

Day's High

670.05

Day's Low

669.95

52 Week's High

760

52 Week's Low

490.1

Book Value

135.44

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,204.32

P/E

155.81

EPS

4.3

Divi. Yield

0

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Enkei Wheels India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Enkei Wheels India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 74.96%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Enkei Wheels India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

24.84

24.84

15.39

17.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.41

196.4

192.24

173.38

Net Worth

233.25

221.24

207.63

190.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

450.52

235.2

266.75

464.76

yoy growth (%)

91.54

-11.82

-42.6

14.27

Raw materials

-265.71

-125.75

-140.45

-297.92

As % of sales

58.97

53.46

52.65

64.1

Employee costs

-34.77

-32.27

-27.92

-33.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.47

-32.62

-26.57

14.36

Depreciation

-19.14

-21.76

-17.76

-23.29

Tax paid

-1.2

1.27

-2.41

-8.54

Working capital

8.73

-10.85

22.26

9.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.54

-11.82

-42.6

14.27

Op profit growth

-25,142.06

-96.87

-111.13

23.81

EBIT growth

-195.22

-7.14

-215.6

57.61

Net profit growth

-151.9

-1,250.75

-74.72

294.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Junichi Suzuki

Independent Director

Haresh Shah

Director

Shailendrajit Rai

Independent Director

Satyavara Prasad Garimella

Managing Director

Kazuo Suzuki

Independent Director

Smita Patti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sourav Chowdhury

Alternate Director

Makoto Miura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Summary

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2009. The Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 29 2009. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium wheels. We are part of the Enkei Group, aglobally renowned Japanese multinational conglomerate with more than six decades of experience in manufacturing aluminiumwheels. Having started the operations in Pune since 2009, the Company came into existence through the Demerger of Alicon Castalloy Ltd (Formerly known as Enkei Castalloy Ltd.). The Company in 2010, acquired the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited (ECL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement betweenEnkei Castalloy Limited and the Company. Through Scheme of Arrangement between Enkei Castalloy Limited and the Company, the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited was demerged into the Company on going concern basis in 2011. Thereafter, it commissioned Map-3 and re-located the Map-1 line from Alicon Castalloy Ltd. The Company presently operates into manufacturing of aluminum alloy castings wheels mainly used in auto industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune has a production capacity of 2 W 1,20,000 and 4 W 90,000 pieces per month. With help of Japanese Technology the Companys plant is equipped with the advance machinery & system for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Enkei Wheels India Ltd share price today?

The Enkei Wheels India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹670 today.

What is the Market Cap of Enkei Wheels India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is ₹1204.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Enkei Wheels India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is 155.81 and 4.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Enkei Wheels India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Enkei Wheels India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is ₹490.1 and ₹760 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Enkei Wheels India Ltd?

Enkei Wheels India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 26.19%, 1 Year at 21.07%, 6 Month at 0.72%, 3 Month at -2.20% and 1 Month at 0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Enkei Wheels India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Enkei Wheels India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.