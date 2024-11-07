Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday 7th November 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider & approve unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 30th September 2024. Please find the attached Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and Nine Months ended on 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

Pursuant regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Kunal Sudhir Dhoke, Chartered Accountant, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective from 8th October 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of Enkei Wheels (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter and Half Year ended as on 30th June 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

ENKEI WHEELS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Enkei Wheels (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th April 2024 at the registered office of the Company to transact the following business: 1. To consider & approve unaudited financial results of the company for the Quarter ended as on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) 2015, we have enclosed herewith the unaudited financial result for the Quarter ended on 31st March 2024. Recommendation of Appointment of Independent Directors and Date of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024