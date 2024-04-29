iifl-logo-icon 1
Enkei Wheels India Ltd AGM

619.9
(-3.87%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Enkei Wheels CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 May 202425 Apr 2024
Intimation of Book Closure & E-voting dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting Recommendation of Appointment of Independent Directors and Date of AGM Intimation of Annual General Meeting to be held on 22-05-2024 Newspaper publication of the Notice of 15th AGM, remote e-voting and book closure date thereof (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024) Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023. This includes the changes in the notice of 15th Annual General Meeting as mentioned in corrigendum to the Notice of Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2024.. Corrigendum to the Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 22nd May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) We would like to inform that the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on May 22, 2024 at 12.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) Please find the disclosure related to the Appointment of Independent Directors Please find the disclosure related to the re-appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) proceeding of 15th Annual General Meeting, with the mention of conclusion time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

