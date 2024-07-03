Enkei Wheels India Ltd Summary

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2009. The Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 29 2009. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium wheels. We are part of the Enkei Group, aglobally renowned Japanese multinational conglomerate with more than six decades of experience in manufacturing aluminiumwheels. Having started the operations in Pune since 2009, the Company came into existence through the Demerger of Alicon Castalloy Ltd (Formerly known as Enkei Castalloy Ltd.). The Company in 2010, acquired the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited (ECL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement betweenEnkei Castalloy Limited and the Company. Through Scheme of Arrangement between Enkei Castalloy Limited and the Company, the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited was demerged into the Company on going concern basis in 2011. Thereafter, it commissioned Map-3 and re-located the Map-1 line from Alicon Castalloy Ltd. The Company presently operates into manufacturing of aluminum alloy castings wheels mainly used in auto industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune has a production capacity of 2 W 1,20,000 and 4 W 90,000 pieces per month. With help of Japanese Technology the Companys plant is equipped with the advance machinery & system for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels.