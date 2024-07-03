iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Company Summary

649.5
(1.17%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Enkei Wheels India Ltd Summary

Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 30, 2009. The Company obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on May 29 2009. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium wheels. We are part of the Enkei Group, aglobally renowned Japanese multinational conglomerate with more than six decades of experience in manufacturing aluminiumwheels. Having started the operations in Pune since 2009, the Company came into existence through the Demerger of Alicon Castalloy Ltd (Formerly known as Enkei Castalloy Ltd.). The Company in 2010, acquired the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited (ECL) pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement betweenEnkei Castalloy Limited and the Company. Through Scheme of Arrangement between Enkei Castalloy Limited and the Company, the Wheel Business of Enkei Castalloy Limited was demerged into the Company on going concern basis in 2011. Thereafter, it commissioned Map-3 and re-located the Map-1 line from Alicon Castalloy Ltd. The Company presently operates into manufacturing of aluminum alloy castings wheels mainly used in auto industry. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Pune has a production capacity of 2 W 1,20,000 and 4 W 90,000 pieces per month. With help of Japanese Technology the Companys plant is equipped with the advance machinery & system for manufacturing aluminum alloy wheels.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.