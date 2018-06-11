Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.12
-0.34
-0.6
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.21
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.03
-35.52
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-0.09
-0.25
-36.08
-1.22
Capital expenditure
0
0
4.52
0
Free cash flow
-0.09
-0.25
-31.56
-1.22
Equity raised
57.39
57.65
90.39
121.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
57.3
57.4
58.82
120.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.