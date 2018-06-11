iifl-logo-icon 1
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.5
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2018|03:10:44 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.12

-0.34

-0.6

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.21

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.03

-35.52

-0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-0.09

-0.25

-36.08

-1.22

Capital expenditure

0

0

4.52

0

Free cash flow

-0.09

-0.25

-31.56

-1.22

Equity raised

57.39

57.65

90.39

121.29

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

57.3

57.4

58.82

120.07

