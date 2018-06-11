Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
0.16
0.23
0.32
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-31.49
-27.83
-45.81
-11.59
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.16
-0.22
-0.43
As % of sales
84.45
71.34
70.12
72.96
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.16
-0.14
As % of sales
3.97
7.43
50.26
24.76
Other costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.09
34.93
18.66
9.83
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.03
-0.12
-0.04
OPM
-30.52
-13.72
-39.05
-7.56
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.21
-0.56
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.12
-0.34
-0.6
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
-0.12
-0.34
-0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.17
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.12
-1.52
-0.6
yoy growth (%)
-61.45
-91.59
149.88
-20.77
NPM
-30.52
-54.24
-465.73
-100.98
