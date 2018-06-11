iifl-logo-icon 1
Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.5
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2018|03:10:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

0.16

0.23

0.32

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-31.49

-27.83

-45.81

-11.59

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.16

-0.22

-0.43

As % of sales

84.45

71.34

70.12

72.96

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.16

-0.14

As % of sales

3.97

7.43

50.26

24.76

Other costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.09

34.93

18.66

9.83

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.03

-0.12

-0.04

OPM

-30.52

-13.72

-39.05

-7.56

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.21

-0.56

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.12

-0.34

-0.6

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.12

-0.34

-0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.17

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.12

-1.52

-0.6

yoy growth (%)

-61.45

-91.59

149.88

-20.77

NPM

-30.52

-54.24

-465.73

-100.98

