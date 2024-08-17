Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹2.38
Prev. Close₹2.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.5
Day's Low₹2.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹66.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Equity Capital
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.65
28.7
28.83
60.04
Net Worth
33.43
33.48
33.61
64.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Revenue
0.16
0.23
0.32
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-31.49
-27.83
-45.81
-11.59
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.16
-0.22
-0.43
As % of sales
84.45
71.34
70.12
72.96
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.16
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.12
-0.34
-0.6
Depreciation
0
-0.09
-0.21
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.03
-35.52
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Jun-2015
|Jun-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.49
-27.83
-45.81
-11.59
Op profit growth
52.4
-74.64
179.78
-35.82
EBIT growth
-61.45
-62.97
-43.27
-20.77
Net profit growth
-61.45
-91.59
149.88
-20.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
R J Sandesara
Director
R B Dixit
Director
Jayshree Sonawala
Director
Neeraj Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ensa Steel Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 25 Jan.85 as Palace Beauty Estates & Properties, its name was changed to ENSA Steel Industries in Dec.90. It was promoted by N J Sandesara, Ramani S Iyer and Rajanikant J Sandesara.The company manufactures steel and alloy ingots, castings and rolled products. The products are used in general construction activities.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 to part-finance the expansion of its steel-making capacity from 30,000 tpa to 75,000 tpa.ENSA has sales offices in Bombay and Ahmedabad for marketing its products. The companys efforts are consistently directed towards value addition by way of cost control, increased productivity and quality control. The company is working out a detailed capital investment plan for making value-added products. The company has installed furnaces with computerised power control systems which ensure minimum tripping, thus conserving the electricity/tonne of steel manufactured. During 1995-96, the turnover of the company has increased marginally to Rs. 78.46 crores compared to 73.13 crores in the previous year.
Read More
