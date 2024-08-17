Summary

Incorporated on 25 Jan.85 as Palace Beauty Estates & Properties, its name was changed to ENSA Steel Industries in Dec.90. It was promoted by N J Sandesara, Ramani S Iyer and Rajanikant J Sandesara.The company manufactures steel and alloy ingots, castings and rolled products. The products are used in general construction activities.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 to part-finance the expansion of its steel-making capacity from 30,000 tpa to 75,000 tpa.ENSA has sales offices in Bombay and Ahmedabad for marketing its products. The companys efforts are consistently directed towards value addition by way of cost control, increased productivity and quality control. The company is working out a detailed capital investment plan for making value-added products. The company has installed furnaces with computerised power control systems which ensure minimum tripping, thus conserving the electricity/tonne of steel manufactured. During 1995-96, the turnover of the company has increased marginally to Rs. 78.46 crores compared to 73.13 crores in the previous year.

