iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Share Price

2.5
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2018|03:10:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

2.38

Prev. Close

2.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.5

Day's Low

2.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

66.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 71.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Equity Capital

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.65

28.7

28.83

60.04

Net Worth

33.43

33.48

33.61

64.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Revenue

0.16

0.23

0.32

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-31.49

-27.83

-45.81

-11.59

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.16

-0.22

-0.43

As % of sales

84.45

71.34

70.12

72.96

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.16

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.12

-0.34

-0.6

Depreciation

0

-0.09

-0.21

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.03

-35.52

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Jun-2015Jun-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.49

-27.83

-45.81

-11.59

Op profit growth

52.4

-74.64

179.78

-35.82

EBIT growth

-61.45

-62.97

-43.27

-20.77

Net profit growth

-61.45

-91.59

149.88

-20.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ensa Steel Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ensa Steel Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

R J Sandesara

Director

R B Dixit

Director

Jayshree Sonawala

Director

Neeraj Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ensa Steel Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 25 Jan.85 as Palace Beauty Estates & Properties, its name was changed to ENSA Steel Industries in Dec.90. It was promoted by N J Sandesara, Ramani S Iyer and Rajanikant J Sandesara.The company manufactures steel and alloy ingots, castings and rolled products. The products are used in general construction activities.The company came out with a rights issue in Aug.92 to part-finance the expansion of its steel-making capacity from 30,000 tpa to 75,000 tpa.ENSA has sales offices in Bombay and Ahmedabad for marketing its products. The companys efforts are consistently directed towards value addition by way of cost control, increased productivity and quality control. The company is working out a detailed capital investment plan for making value-added products. The company has installed furnaces with computerised power control systems which ensure minimum tripping, thus conserving the electricity/tonne of steel manufactured. During 1995-96, the turnover of the company has increased marginally to Rs. 78.46 crores compared to 73.13 crores in the previous year.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ensa Steel Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.